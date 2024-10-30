ADVERTISEMENT

AMNS to install solar panels atop hospitals, school

Published - October 30, 2024 09:44 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Ltd has proposed to install solar panels at Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences, and Government Mental Care hospital, and ZPH School Chandrampalem, as part of its CSR activities. The budget of the proposal is ₹70 lakh, according to Ravindranath, Executive Director - Vizag Asset and D.S. Varma, Head (HR & Admin) of AMNS India.

“We met Visakhapatnam Collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad on Tuesday and submitted our proposal for the installation of solar panels atop the three government institutions including two hospitals and one school. The Collector has responded positively, and we will begin installing the panels soon,” Mr. Varma said.

AMNS India Ltd has installed 300kW of solar power in the recent years, at places like King George Hospital, Government Victoria Hospital for Women, two schools and for an old-age home at Gnanapuram and other hospitals in the city. It is also constructing a BC Welfare Hostel building at Islampet which is nearing completion, Mr. Varma added.

