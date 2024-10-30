GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AMNS to install solar panels atop hospitals, school

Published - October 30, 2024 09:44 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Ltd has proposed to install solar panels at Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences, and Government Mental Care hospital, and ZPH School Chandrampalem, as part of its CSR activities. The budget of the proposal is ₹70 lakh, according to Ravindranath, Executive Director - Vizag Asset and D.S. Varma, Head (HR & Admin) of AMNS India.

“We met Visakhapatnam Collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad on Tuesday and submitted our proposal for the installation of solar panels atop the three government institutions including two hospitals and one school. The Collector has responded positively, and we will begin installing the panels soon,” Mr. Varma said.

AMNS India Ltd has installed 300kW of solar power in the recent years, at places like King George Hospital, Government Victoria Hospital for Women, two schools and for an old-age home at Gnanapuram and other hospitals in the city. It is also constructing a BC Welfare Hostel building at Islampet which is nearing completion, Mr. Varma added.

Published - October 30, 2024 09:44 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.