AMNS & The Hindu FIC Summer Cricket Coaching Camp begins in Visakhapatnam

The annual AMNS & The Hindu FIC Summer Cricket Coaching Camp began here recently. The camp is being organised in collaboration with Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association.

Inaugurating the camp, Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth said that cricket is a game that unifies the country and the young aspirants should learn the nuances of team spirit and discipline, apart from the skills at the camp.

Interacting with the participants, he said that now there are lot of facilities to learn the skills of the game at a very young age. He appreciated The Hindu, AMNS and VDCA for organising the camp for the last two decades.

Vice-President of VDCA and Head of HR AMNS D.S. Varma said that about 1,400 children in different age groups had applied for the camp and 500 were selected in the age groups from 12 to 19 years.

Even girls are also participating, he said.

Briefing about the camp, secretary of VDCA K. Parthasaradhi said that the month-long camp is being organised in four grounds such as ACA-VDCA cricket stadium, VSP stadium at Ukkunagaram, HZL grounds and Indira Priyadarshini GVMC stadium.

Treasurer of ACA G. Gopinadh Reddy, CEO of ACA Venkat Siva Reddy and president of VDCA Vishnu Kumar Raju, spoke.