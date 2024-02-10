AMNS India provides 32 traffic motorcycles and towing vehicle to city police

February 10, 2024 12:13 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The city police received 32 traffic motorcycles and a towing vehicle from AMNS India Limited, here, on Friday, as part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

The vehicles were flagged off by District Collector A. Mallikarjuna and Commissioner of Police, A. Ravi Shankar. AMNS India Vizag executive director, M. Ravindranath, and Head (HR) and AMNS India Vizag admin, D.S. Varma, accompanied them.

Mr. Ravindranath thanked the Commissioner of Police for giving the opportunity to partner in city traffic regulation and accident reduction. He said the city police personnel have been rendering their untiring efforts to the public which was highly commendable.

He also said that AMNS India would shortly be installing 40 traffic sign boards from AMNS plant to Sheela Nagar as this route requires more caution while driving. He said that AMNS India would provide 25 more motorcycles in this financial year (2023-24).

Mr. Ravi Shankar appreciated AMNS management for voluntarily coming forward to support the regulation of traffic in the city. He said that the motorcycles which AMNS has provided are innovatively designed with digital boards to signal and warn violators. He added that Vizag is the perhaps the first place where such an initiative has been implemented when compared with other cities.

Mr. Mallikarjuna recalled that AMNS has supported the installation of solar panels at KGH and Victoria Hospital apart from supporting the construction of a building for the BC Welfare department.

