AMNS and The Hindu FIC to organise painting contest for schoolchildren at Biodiversity Centre in Visakhapatnam on June 5

Published - June 03, 2024 10:05 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel (AMNS) and The Hindu FIC are jointly organising a painting contest for school students on the occasion of World Environment Day at the Biodiversity Centre, near the International Cricket Stadium, at P.M. Palem here on Wednesday (June 5)

The event is observed every year to create awareness on the importance of environmental protection. The participants have to report at the Biodiversity Centre by 8.30 a.m. on June 5.

The topic for Juniors (5th, 6th and 7th classes): How can we save our planet, by taking care of the Environment, and for Seniors (8th, 9th and 10th classes): What will be the future, if we don’t take care of the Environment today.

Registration for the event is free. Spot registration is allowed and the time given for making the painting is 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Each participant will be given one A3 size drawing sheet and they should bring their own drawing material. Prize distribution will be held on the same day at the venue.

There will be planting of saplings by the chief guests and a visit to the centre and to know the importance of our Eastern Ghats. This biodiversity centre showcases the critical ecosystems of the Eastern Ghats and also shows the association of tribal communities with the forests. Divided into different sections in the ground and first floors, it throws light on marine, coastal and wetland ecosystems.

The mangrove ecosystem replica is the highlight of the Nature Interpretation Centre.

AMNS is organising these environmental events as part of their CSR initiative. Besides these activities for the children, AMNS has undertaken the following activities for the conservation of environment, such as water conservation, ‘long lasting lighting’, conserving energy and reducing green house gases and adopted Reduce, Reuse, Recycle policy for all the wastes to the maximum extent possible

For any clarifications, participants can contact Mr. G.A. Viswanadh on 9346134324 or Mr. Akash Panda on 8985061765.

