‘Amnesty scheme’ extended to June 30

An “Amnesty scheme” to enrol left-out workers in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation and ESI has been announced by the government.

Failure to make use of the amnesty schemes would result in hefty penalty particularly in the construction sector and enrolling workers would result in a number of benefits to them, ESI Central Board member Ch. Ramakotaiah said. If employers failed to enrol in PF or ESI, the penalty would be deducted directly from their bank accounts, he said.

Workers in the unorganised sector like auto drivers and fishermen could form societies and avail themselves of the benefits of medical treatment, salary during recovery from accidents and pension for family members in case of death by enrolling in ESI, he told reporters here. So far 8500 fishermen were enrolled and there was scope to enrol 70,000, he said.

Owing to the efforts made by ESI officials the membership had gone up from 2 lakh to 4 lakh in the north coastal districts, he said, crediting the thrust on insurance given by the Narendra Modi Government with paying dividends. Plans were afoot to construct a 500-bed ESI hospital at Arilova.

Regional PF Commissioner Indira Tirumalaraju said the amnesty scheme that concluded on May 31 was now extended to June 30 and with a nominal fine of Re.1, waiver of employee contribution, if not deducted, and administration charges.

She said a drive had been taken up and under the EPF Act a total 47,000 employees entitled to PF were enrolled against a target of 77,500. She said that from July 1 EPFO officials would act against erring employers and 25 % penalty, employee and employer contribution would also be collected.