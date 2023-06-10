Amit Shah should give clarity on various issues pertaining to Andhra Pradesh, says TDP leader

June 10, 2023 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Former MLA and TDP Visakhapatnam Parliamentary Constituency president Palla Srinivasa Rao said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders should ensure that Union Home Minister Amit Shah give clarity on various issues pertaining to the State during his public meeting scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference at the TDP office on Saturday, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that there are doubts among people in the State that the BJP is helping YSRCP MP Avinash Reddy.

The Union Minister should also give clarity on the BJP’s intention to release huge funds to the State Government for the Polavaram project, at a time when the government has not made any progress in the construction over the last four years, he said.

The TDP leader said that Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) privatisation issue is a sentiment for the people of North Andhra and its proposed 100% strategic sale has hurt the citizens over here. The Union Minister should also tell what made them to propose for the sale, he said. He demanded that Mr Amit Shah also announce on the status of railway zone with Visakhapatnam as headquarters.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao alleged that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government has been creating trouble for the people by including true-up charges in the electricity bills. There has been a huge increase of electricity bills among all the households when compared to the previous bill, he alleged.

He also said that people will teach Mr. Jagan a lesson in the coming elections.