Amit Shah read script written by those joined BJP from TDP, alleges Industries Minister Amarnath in Visakhapatnam

June 12, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated June 13, 2023 12:46 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath has alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has read out the script written by the T-BJP (meaning TDP leaders, who had joined the BJP after the 2019 general elections) at the public meeting held in Visakhapatnam on Sunday evening.

In a strong counter to the Union Home Minister’s ‘outbursts’ against the YSR Congress Party government, at a media conference on Monday evening, Mr. Amarnath alleged that Mr. Amit Shah’s script seems to have been written by TDP leaders like Sujana Chowdhary and C.M. Ramesh. He said that the people of North Andhra and Visakhapatnam, who wanted to hear the Union Home Minister say something on revocation of the decision on strategic sale of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) and early operationalisation of Visakhapatnam-headquartered South Coast Railway (S Co R) zone, were disappointed with his statements. He alleged that the sale of VSP, for the establishment of which 26,000 acres of land was given by farmers and 32 lives were sacrificed, as a ‘scam’.

Taking strong exception to the allegations of corruption made by Mr. Amit Shah against the YSR Congress Party government, Mr. Amarnath said that ₹4,000 crore was generated through sale of sand in the State during the last four years. He alleged that during the previous four years, when the TDP-BJP alliance was in power in Andhra Pradesh, no revenue was shown through sand sales and wondered as into whose pockets the money had gone. He recalled that the BJP leaders had described ‘Amaravati’ as a ‘big scam’ in the past and now they were taking a U-turn on it.

He recalled that the BJP government in the past had chosen already developed cities as capitals for Chhatisgarh, Uttarakhand and Jharkhand but had not chosen fertile lands to develop the capital like Amaravati.

‘False credit’

On the charge that the YSRCP government was claiming false credit for the Central schemes, he said that Andhra Pradesh was contributing to the Centre in the form of taxes and other revenues and was getting its due from the Centre like all other States. In most of the schemes, both the State and Centre had their share of contribution, the Minister said.

Mr. Amarnath said that the TDP and the parties, which were afraid of going it alone in the 2024 polls, were keen on having a tie-up with the BJP. The YSR Congress Party has the blessings of the people as it had benefited almost all sections of people in a transparent manner through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). The YSRCP had no alliance with the BJP and would not ally with it. It was maintaining cordial relations with the BJP only to protect the interests of the State, the Minister said.