Amit Shah has given a roadmap for 2024 elections, says BJP A.P. unit president

‘BJP-JSP combine is strengthening the alliance at the booth level to defeat YSRCP’

The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Jana Sena Party will fight the 2024 Assembly elections as a team with the aim of defeating the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), said BJP Andhra Pradesh unit president Somu Veerraju.

Describing the YSRCP as ‘anti-people’, Mr. Veerraju told the media here on Tuesday that it was time the ruling party be shown the door. Speaking on the alliance and strategy to fight the elections, he said that a roadmap had been given by Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah during his last visit to Tirupati.

Referring to a query on whether the TDP would be a part of the alliance, he said, “Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan will take up all issues and discussions with our senior leaders in the Centre.”

He also said that the BJP-JSP combine was working to strengthen the parties at the booth level by organising coordination meetings and creating awareness on the ‘anti-people policies’ of the YSRCP.

Rayalaseema Ranabheri

“The YSRCP government is pushing Andhra Pradesh into a debt-trap. The government is not able to pay arrears of contractors and this says it all about the financial situation in the State. The government has failed in completing the irrigation projects in the north Andhra and Rayalaseema regions. The BJP will highlight these issues during the Rayalaseema Ranabheri on March 19,” said Mr. Veerraju.

The BJP leader further said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, during his padayatra prior to 2019 elections, had claimed that he would conduct mega DSC and issue job notifications every year. “He (Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy) had promised 2.30 lakh jobs. But, the youth have been waiting for job notifications,” he said.