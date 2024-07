Amit Bardar, a 2014 batch IPS officer, has taken charge as the new Superintendent of Police (SP) of Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) district at the S.P office in Paderu on Monday. He succeeds Tuhin Sinha, who was transferred and posted as the new Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone II, Visakhapatnam city.

Mr. Amit Bardar offered tributes to the statue of revolutionary leader Alluri Sitharama Raju at the office. Police officials from various wings and stations greeted him on the occasion.