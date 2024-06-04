Amid NDA wave, YSRCP manages to win Paderu and Araku Assembly constitiencies in Alluri Sitharama Raju district

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has managed to win two Assembly Constituencies in Alluri Sitharama Raju(ASR) district, Araku and Paderu, while Rampachodavaram Assembly Constituency was won by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). ASR is the only district in North Andhra region, where the YSRCP has opened its account. Among the 34 Assembly Constituencies in combined Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam, the YSRCP has managed to win only Araku and Paderu Assembly seats.

TDP MLA candidate from Rampachodavaram Assembly constituency Miriyala Sirisha Devi has won against the YSRCP candidate Nagulapalli Dhanalakshmi with 9,139 votes. Ms Sirisha Devi has received 90,087 votes, while the YSRCP candidate Dhanalakshmi got 80,948 votes. During the earlier rounds, the YSRCP candidate was leading. However, Ms. Sirisha Devi won majority in other rounds.

Paderu Assembly Constituency was won by YSRCP candidate M. Visweswara Raju against TDP candidate and former MLA Giddi Eswari. While Visweswara Raju got 68,170 votes, Ms Eswari polled 48,832 votes.

YSRCP bagged Araku Valley Assembly Constituency. Regam Matsyalingam from the YSRCP bagged 65,658 votes, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Pangi Raja Rao got 33,781 votes.

Some of the NDA representatives said that last minute change in the candidates in both the Araku and Paderu Assembly seats is one of the reasons for the loss.

YSRCP was also leading in the lone Parliament seat in the district at Araku at 8 p.m..