Amid arrests of party workers, Pawan Kalyan postpones ‘Jana Vani’ programme in Visakhapatnam

Assistant Commissioner of Police (East Sub-Division) Harshitha Chandra issuing a notice to JSP president K. Pawan Kalyan at Hotel Novotel in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. Party leaders Nadendla Manohar, right, and K. Nagendra Babu, third from right, look on. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

ADVERTISEMENT

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president K. Pawan Kalyan on Sunday announced that the party is postponing the Jana Vani programme scheduled to be held at Port Kalavani Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. He said that the party had taken this decision in the wake of the late-night arrests of over 100 key JSP leaders by the city police on the eve of the programme.

Condemning the arrests, Mr. Pawan said that the police have booked attempt to murder cases on 15 JSP leaders. “We will take immediate steps to secure their release,” he said.

Addressing a press conference at Hotel Novotel, Mr. Pawan alleged that the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP)‘s basic aim was to foil the Jana Vani programme planned by the JSP.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Following instructions from ruling party leaders, the city police arrested JSP leaders late on Saturday night to foil the Jana Vani programme. The YSRCP wants to create unrest in Uttarandhra,” Mr. Pawan alleged, adding that he suspects that the attack on YSRCP Ministers’ vehicles at the city airport could have been orchestrated by the ruling party in order to show the JSP in a poor light.

“Why did the YSRCP leaders go without police security? They knew that JSP activists and supporters would be present at the airport to receive me. They want to portray JSP leaders in a negative manner. We would never resort to any sort of violence,” he said.

‘High-handed behaviour by police’

Mr. Pawan also alleged high-handed behaviour by the police during the rally organised from the airport to Hotel Novotel. He alleged that the police had insulted him and threatened him to remain inside the car without even allowing him to greet the fans who turned up in huge numbers to receive him. He said that the police were following instructions from senior YSRCP leaders.

Pawan Kalyan addressing a press conference at Hotel Novotel in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

“Despite the provocation by police, I kept my cool because the Jana Sena Party (JSP) does not support violence,” he said.

The JSP chief said that till 3.30 a.m., he had been receiving a number of messages from his people over the arrests of party workers. “I was also informed by my leaders that the police are trying to whisk me away at around 4 a.m.,” he said.

“Are we resorting to any anti-social activities? You are turning a blind eye to ganja smugglers and politicians who are supporting ganja trade, but are arresting JSP leaders who are going to take part in Jana Vani,” Mr. Pawan alleged.

Responding to the three capitals issue, the JSP chief said that the capital city should not change whenever a government changes. He said that the YSRCP itself had given their consent to the formation of Amaravati as the capital of the State in 2014.

JSP Political Affairs Commmittee (PAC) chairman Nadendla Manohar spoke.

Police warn of legal action

The city police issued a notice to Mr. Pawan directing him not to organise any rallies, processions or meetings and not to use any drones. The notice issued by Assistant Commissioner of Police (East Sub Division) Harshitha Chandra said that the prohibitory orders would remain in force till October 31. The notice said that legal action would be initiated against the JSP president if the orders were violated.

After the notice was issued to him, Mr. Pawan took to social media to post a series of messages on social media, criticising the YSRCP government for not allowing him to take part in public programmes. By evening, a large number of fans and supporters of JSP flocked to Hotel Novotel to get a glimpse of Mr. Pawan. Meanwhile, JSP supporters and fans slammed the government on social media handles.