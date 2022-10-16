Amid arrests of Jana Sena Party leaders, Pawan Kalyan postpones ‘Janavani’ programme in Visakhapatnam

JSP president Pawan Kalyan in Visakhapatnam. FIle | Photo Credit: V. Raju

Jana Sena Party (JSP) Chief K Pawan Kalyan has announced that the party is postponing the Janavani programme scheduled to be held at Port Kalavani Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. He said that the party has taken this decision in the wake of arrest of over 100 key JSP leaders late night by the city police.

Condemning the late night arrests, Mr Pawan Kalyan said that the police have booked attempt to murder cases on about 15 JSP leaders among the total. We will take immediate steps to release them taking legal help, he said.

Addressing a press conference at Hotel Novotel on Sunday, Mr Pawan Kalyan alleged that the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP)'s basic motto is to stop Janavani programme by the JSP. Following instructions from the leaders, the city police have arrested JSP leaders late night to stop the scheduled Janavani. The actor-turned-politician also alleged that YSRCP wants to create unrest in Uttarandhra.

He also suspected that the attack on YSRCP Ministers vehicles at the Visakhapatnam Airport might be planned by the ruling party leaders themselves.

"Why did the YSRCP leaders not go with police security. They knew that already JSP activists, supporters were present at the airport to receive me. May be they are trying to create some disputes and portray JSP leaders in a negative manner. But we would not resort to any sort of violence," he said.

High-hand behaviour by police

Mr Pawan also alleged high-hand behaviour by the police during the rally organised from Visakhapatnam airport to Novotel. He alleged that the police have insulted him, threatened him to sit inside the car without even allowing him to greet the fans who turned up in huge numbers to receive him. He opined that the police actions were followed by instructions from senior YSRCP leaders. Despite the police provoking, i kept my cool, because Jana Sena Party do not support any violence, he said.

The JSP chief also said that till 3.30 a.m., he has been receiving number of messages from his people over the arrests made. I was also informed by my leaders that the police are trying to lift me up at around 4 a.m.

"Are we doing any anti-social activities. You are leaving ganja smugglers and politicians supporting ganja trade, but are arresting JSP leaders who are about to take part in Janavani," he said.

Responding on the three-capitals issue, the JSP chief said that capital should not change whenever a government changes. He said that YSRCP themselves have given their complete consent to Amaravati as state capital during the year 2014.

JSP PAC Chairman Nadendla Manohar also spoke. K Naga Babu was also present.