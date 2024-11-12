American Corner at Andhra University should serve as a centre for learning, says American Spaces South Asia head

Kathleen Fox, American Spaces South Asia head, met Andhra University Vice-Chancellor G. Sashibhushana Rao and Registrar E.N. Dhananjaya Rao on the university campus here on Tuesday.

During an interaction with the university authorities, Ms. Kathleen Fox said that the American Corner at the AU should serve as a centre for learning, improving relationships, exchanging information and understanding different cultures.

She said that the American Corner at AU would organise student clubs, cultural shows and workshops. She also recommended developing programmes that specifically connect American diplomats with students here.

Emilia Smith, Public Diplomacy Officer at the U.S. Consulate General, Hyderabad, suggested designing various programmes that would engage students and make them partners in these initiatives. She also proposed organising students into WhatsApp groups to share information effectively.

She mentioned that they would conduct programmes to raise awareness about education opportunities at American universities for local students.

USA advisors will be offering official guidance at no cost for students interested in studying in the United States starting in December this year.

Mr. Sashibhushana Rao stated that they would expand the programmes organised by the American Corner.

Mr. Dhananjaya Rao mentioned that there were 1,200 foreign students from 64 countries pursuing higher education at AU. He expressed interest in conducting joint courses with prominent American universities and added that offering dual-degree courses would be highly beneficial.

