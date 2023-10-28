Ameen Peer Dargah: Spreading the message of unconditional love

October 28, 2023 08:17 am | Updated 08:17 am IST - KADAPA

The fame of Ameen Peer Dargah in Kadapa witnessed a meteoric rise over the last few decades. The shrine, however, has a vast history of over three-and-a-half centuries and has been spreading the message of unconditional love ever since.

Known as ‘Asthana-e-Maqdoomullahi’ alias ‘Ameen Peer Dargah’ alias ‘Pedda Dargah’ (Badi Dargah), the mausoleum is thronged by hundreds of believers who have unwavering faith in the successive pontiffs, every day.

The belief is that the wrongdoers in the society undergo a drastic transformation and become noble souls under the guidance of the pontiff (Peetadhipathi).

According to lore

It was back in 1645 AD that the first Guru, whose spiritual name was Hazrat Khaja Sayyed Sha Peerulla Mohammad Mohammadul Hussaini Chistiul Khadari Ataye Rasool SA Nayyed-e-Rasool SA (commonly known as ‘Peerulla Malik’), came from Bidar to Kadapa.

It is said that the first Guru had undertaken a padayatra (walkathon) to Ajmer under the instructions of Mohammad the Prophet, who had come in his dreams. En route, he had passed the verdict in a complicated case handled by the Maharaja of Gwalior, thus earning encomiums from the empire.

The dargah has been located on a three-acre site in Old Kadapa since the British period. It houses the residential complex of the pontiff’s family, an ‘Annasala’ (hall where food is served), a Mushaira hall (a centre for conducting intellectual debate, spiritual learning and practising devotional literature) and a mosque (prayer hall).

Pontiffs’ succession

It was under the headship of the eighth pontiff that the rules and regulations were framed for maintaining the dargah, which are adhered to even today. The dargah has dedicated landed properties all over Chittoor, Nellore and Kadapa districts that are strictly inalienable. They can only be used by successive pontiffs to spread the divine message and maintain order. Donations are accepted only from the closed circle of the disciples and not from the celebrities, however big and mighty they are.

The rules of this monastery make the eldest living son take pontification as a successor in the normal course. After Peerulla Malik, his son Ameenullah Hussaini became the second pontiff. His other son, Arifulla Hussaini, who remained a spiritualist by doing penance for 63 years in the caves near Tadipatri out of the 83 years he lived, took over as the third pontiff.

Later, Edullah Malik became the fourth pontiff, Khaja Syed Sha Maqdoomullah Hussaini became the fifth, and Arifulla Husaini (alias Pailwan Peer Malik) succeeded him as the sixth pontiff. It was in 1890 AD that Edullah Malik II ascended the Peetham as the seventh pontiff, Ameenul Hussaini II as the eighth, Peerullah Hussaini II as the ninth and Ameenullah Hussaini III as the tenth pontiff in 1981.

The present pontiff, Hazrat Khaja Sayyed Sha Arifullah Hussaini, succeeded his father in 1993 and currently holds the reins of the dargah. He became the eleventh Peethadhipathi at the age of eleven years and is the youngest to ascend the high seat ever since 1645 A.D.

On his pontification ceremony, the Bada Roza and Chota Roza, the senior and junior Peetadhipathis of Gulbarga Dargah, came to Kadapa to give spiritual affirmation to him, which is the only occasion in the dargah’s history that the two had travelled together.

“The only condition we impose on the visitors is that they should feel the spiritual aura once they arrive in front of the tomb and carry the message to spread unconditional love to the society”Hazrat KSS Arifulla HussainiPontiff, Ameen Peer Dargah

Devotees pray at this shrine, drape ‘Chadar’ over the tomb, burn incense sticks or rub ‘Athar’ (aromatic oil). “The only condition we impose on the visitors is that they should feel the spiritual aura once they arrive in front of the tomb and carry the message to spread unconditional love to the society”, says the pontiff.

Celebrities visit

Many politicians usually line up at this mausoleum during election time. Several Chief Ministers have visited the dargah and offered prayers, either before the elections or later, as a thanksgiving visit.

“The list includes N.T. Rama Rao, Marri Chenna Reddy, N. Janardhan Reddy, Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. K. Rosaiah visited the shrine as a cabinet minister but not as the Chief Minister. Though N. Kiran Kumar Reddy has not visited the shrine, he generously sanctioned ₹2.5 crore towards its development during his tenure”, recalls the dargah’s manager, Mohammad Ali Khan.

The dargah shot to fame mostly with the arrival of film personalities such as Rajinikanth, ‘Drums’ Sivamani, Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Jaya Badhuri, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Udhas, Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Prabhu Deva, Paresh Rawal, Samantha, A.R. Rahman, besides Art of Living Foundation’s Sri Sri Ravishankar, cricketer Mohd. Azharuddin, politician Amar Singh among others.

