AMCNA’s gesture to attendants of patients at KGH in Visakhapatnam

Dr. P. Mythili, Dr. P.V. Sudhakar and others serving food to the attendants of patients in KGH, as part of a programme organised by Andhra Medical College Alumni of North America, in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

A free daily luncheon project for the benefit of attendants of patients was formally launched at Andhra Medical College (AMC) in conjunction with the centennial celebrations of the AMC here on Saturday.

Dr. P. Ravi Sarma of 1966 batch and Dr. Rama Seshu Sarma of 1969 batch AMC Students and members of the Andhra Medical College Alumni of North America(AMCNA), who are settled in the USA, donated for year-long provision of lunch under ‘Subhojanam’ programme for patients’ attendants in memory of Seshu Sarma’s parents Vadlamani Annapurneswara Rao and Padmavathi of Vizianagaram. The programme is organised by Touchstone Charities under Hare Krishna Movement, Visakhapatnam

Dr G. Butchi Raju, Principal, Dr Mythili, Dr Radha, Dr Sasi Prabha, Dr. Ravi Raju, Dr. P.V. Sudhakar and Dr SNR Naveen participated. Swami Jitamitra Dasa of Hare Krishna Movement rendered prayers.

Family members of Seshu Sarma, Phaneendrudu (brother) and Nagamani (sister), attended and spoke. Doctors, who were classmates of Dr Ravi Sarma and Dr Seshu Sarma, faculty, staff and students of AMC attended.

The speakers lauded the service of the donors and described the gesture as an auspicious beginning of the centenary celebrations of AMC in 2023.

Niskinchana Bhaktadasa, president, Hare Krishna Movement, thanked the donors and alumni association members for their generous support to the noble cause

Food was served to the relatives of patients on the occasion.