AMC PG student bags award

Jyothi Mariam Jose, a second-year postgraduate student of the Department of Pulmonary Medicine, Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable Diseases (GHCCD), Andhra Medical College, has secured the second prize at the national level for her E poster titled ‘Immuno nutritional status and pulmonary cavitation in patients with tuberculosis.’

At the 75th National Conference of Tuberculosis and Chest Diseases held in Indore as virtual conference from December 18 to December 20. More than 100 postgraduates all over the country presented E posters.

P.V. Sudhakar, Principal, Andhra Medical College, and K.V.V. Vijaya Kumar, Superintendent, GHCCD, and faculty of Department of Pulmonary Medicine congratulated her on the achievement.

