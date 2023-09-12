Amarnath takes aim at Lokesh over ‘political vendetta’ remark

September 12, 2023 07:24 am | Updated 07:25 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The YSRCP government has no need to indulge in any political vendetta against TDP chief and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu as being alleged by his son, IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath said on Monday in a sharp attack against TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh.

“Mr. Naidu did not get bail as there is prima facie evidence against him in the scam,” Mr. Amarnath said.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday evening, Mr. Amarnath alleged that apart from the ₹371-crore skill development scam, Mr. Naidu was involved in several other scams and irregularities including the Amaravati land scam, and irregularities in the implementation of Pattiseema and Polavaram projects between 2014 and 2019.

The Minister said that the people of the State were aware as to how Mr. Naidu, who began his political career with two acres of land, had amassed crores of rupees. He said enough evidence was gathered against the former Chief Minister in the scam.

Referring to the points being raised by the TDP leaders, regarding whether or not the government had consulted the Governor or the Speaker before arresting Mr. Naidu, he said that the investigating agencies were doing their job in accordance with the rules, and added that Mr. Naidu was “caught red-handed” in the case.

He said contrary to the claims of Mr. Lokesh, the State-wide bandh called by the TDP was a failure. “The sale of Heritage and Priya products went on as usual,” Mr. Amarnath said.

