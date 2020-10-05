Amarnath slams TDP leaders for supporting Sabbam Hari

VISAKHAPATNAM

05 October 2020 00:27 IST

‘Former MP grabbed government land in heart of the city’

Anakapalle MLA Gudivada Amarnath said it was unfortunate that TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu and other TDP leaders from Visakhapatnam supporting former MP and Mayor Sabbam Hari, who had allegedly grabbed government land worth nearly ₹3 crore in the heart of the city.

Coming down heavily on Mr. Hari for allegedly using derogatory words against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Rajya Sabha MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy, Mr. Amarnath alleged that Mr. Hari had grabbed lands when he was the Mayor and the MP from this region and he had no right to speak against the Chief Minister.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Mr. Amarnath said that the colony residents had complained to the corporation against the unauthorised construction by Mr. Hari. The GVMC had served notices on Mr. Hari several times asking him to vacate the government land.

When he did not do so, the GVMC officials demolished the illegal structure, the MLA said.

“How can the TDP leaders claim that it was vindictive act by the government?. The same procedure will apply to anyone who encroaches government land,” he said adding that Mr. Naidu had himself encroached upon land at Karrakatta near Vijayawada on the banks of Krishna River.

The MLA also said that the TDP leaders have been making false allegations against YSRCP leaders that they had encroached lands in Visakhapatnam right from the time the Chief Minister announced in December that Visakhapatnam would be made the Executive capital of the State. But, were they able to prove even a single allegation, he questioned. He also alleged that land scams had occurred in the city when the TDP government was in power.