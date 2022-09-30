Amarnath lashes out at Harish Rao for commenting on Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath lashed out at Telangana Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao for his ‘uncalled for comments’ on Andhra Pradesh saying that if Mr. Harish Rao has any differences with his maternal uncle and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, he should sort them out with him instead of commenting on Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing a media conference here on Friday, Mr. Amarnath said that it looked as if Mr. Harish Rao wanted the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) to abuse the Telangana Chief Minister.

He wondered whether Mr. Harish Rao would get any political mileage in Telangana by criticising the Andhra Pradesh government. He said that the YSR Congress Party government does not need to learn from Mr. Harish Rao, KCR or the TRS. The people have not forgotten who had kicked the police at AP Bhavan in Delhi, a couple of years ago, the Minister said. This was an indication of the TRS leaders towards government employees. He alleged that the TRS government has done nothing for the past eight years in Telangana State.

Mr. Amarnath said that Telangana State was in a better financial position compared to Andhra Pradesh as it has Hyderabad. He sought to know as to what were the welfare schemes, being implemented by the TRS government, despite the better financial position.

On the contrary, Andhra Pradesh was implementing several welfare schemes for the poor, Mr. Amarnath said. The TRS, its Ministers and leaders have no right to criticise Andhra Pradesh government, he added.