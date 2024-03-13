Amarnath gets rousing reception at airport as he enters Visakhapatnam as Gajuwaka constituency coordinator

March 13, 2024 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath was given a rousing reception, when he arrived after being made the YSRCP Coordinator for Gajuwaka Assembly constituency, at the airport here on Wednesday. His appointment has ended speculation that he was denied a ticket to contest the forthcoming general elections.

A number of party workers, leaders and his followers from Anakapalli, Gajuwaka and Visakhapatnam city gathered in large numbers at the airport and welcomed him with garlands. Later, he was taken in a rally, organised under the leadership of 68th ward YSRCP in charge Lateesh, to Mindi. The people of Mindi made a beeline for his camp office at Mindi and vowed to work for his success.

Answering a query, Mr. Amarnath said that the YSR Congress Party had been opposing privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. “We had supported the protests against privatisation of VSP. The TDP and JSP had indulged in mudslinging on the YSRCP to portray it in poor light on the issue. They have now allied with the BJP and it is for them to prove their commitment to protection of VSP,” he said.