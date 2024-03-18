Amarnath gears up to launch election campaign in Gajuwaka Assembly constituency in Visakhapatnam

March 18, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Industries and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath is gearing up to launch election campaign in the Gajuwaka Assembly constituency in the city. The Minister has been conducting a series of meetings with the local cadre and YSRCP supporters in the past few days. He was announced as the MLA candidate for this constituency by the YSRCP high command two days ago.

Speaking during a meeting organised here on Monday, Mr. Amarnath urged the cadre to work hard for victory of the YSRCP in the constituency in the next two months and stated that their goal should be winning the coming general elections and make Mr. Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy as the Chief Minister again.

He appealed to the cadre to inform about the development activities and the welfare schemes provided to the locals by the YSRCP in the last five years. Lauding present MLA G. Nagi Reddy, Mr. Amarnath recalled how the senior YSRCP leader had defeated Jana Sena Party (JSP) president K. Pawan Kalyan in 2019 election. He assured them that he would strive to take forward the development activities in the constituency.

