Amarnath dares Velagapudi to take oath today

Anakapalle MLA and YSRCP leader Gudivada Amarnath has challenged TDP MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu to come to Sai Baba temple at East Point Colony on Sunday at 11 a.m. and take an oath that he didn’t encroach the lands in Visakhapatnam. Mr. Amarnath said that the TDP leader did not come to Simhachalam when he asked him to come for taking oath on Saturday morning.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday evening, Mr. Amarnath said that Mr. Ramakrishna Babu was not qualified to challenge Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy.

The Anakapalle MLA demanded that Ramakrishna Babu declare the ‘illegal assets’ he had amassed along with TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Mr. Amarnath alleged that TDP leaders were trying to divert attention of people from the housing scheme being implemented in the State. “While TDP created hurdles for the distribution of house site pattas by moving courts, it was Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy who provided house sites to lakhs of people within 18 months of coming to power,” he said. He criticised the TDP leaders for opposing the distribution of house site pattas in Amaravati region saying it would cause demographic imbalance.