Amarnath commends photojournalists for their hard work

August 21, 2023 09:07 am | Updated 09:07 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath going around the photography exhibition organised by Vizag Photo Journalists Association (VPJA) at Visakha Museum in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath hailed photojournalists for capturing pictures of the highest quality even under trying circumstances in the course of discharging their duty, and presenting them to the readers.

Participating as chief guest at the World Photography Day celebrations organised by Vizag Photo Journalists’ Association at Visakha Museum on Sunday, the Minister appreciated the photojournalists for capturing the beauty of nature and wildlife apart from day-to-day events. He congratulated the photographers who won awards and hoped they would win laurels at the international level as well.

In all, 26 photographers participated in the expo.

Expo at VSP

A two-day photo exhibition, organised jointly by the Corporate Communications Department of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (RINL) and Waltair Photographic Society at Ukku House, Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, concluded on Sunday.

D.K. Mohanty, Director (Commercial), RINL, who participated as chief guest at the valedictory programme, praised the collection of captivating and historic pictures displayed at the exhibition. He browsed through the photos showcasing the early days of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), its transformation, and the contributions made by RINL collective. He presented certificates to the participants and prizes to winners.

R.P. Sharma, General Manager (Corporate Communications) in-charge, P.N. Seth, president of Waltair Photographic Society, V. Venkateswara Rao, honorary president, Srinivasa Reddy, secretary, and members of Waltair Photographic Society, and officials of RINL participated in the valedictory.

