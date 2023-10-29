Alumni shed inhibitions, transcend age barriers at centenary celebrations of Andhra Medical College in Visakhapatnam

October 29, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

It was bonhomie all the way for students, junior and senior doctors on the final day of the three-day centenary celebrations of Andhra Medical College (AMC), which concluded at Andhra University Convention Centre on the Beach Road, here on Sunday. It was indeed a momentous occasion to cherish for a life time.

The students and young doctors captured the golden moments on their mobile screens as the senior doctors danced in gay abandon, and shook a leg with their junior counterparts and students, shedding their inhibitions. Students, who had enrolled in NCC, utilised the occasion to pose for pictures with P.V. Sudhakar, former Principal, and other senior doctors and teachers.

The Beach Road, right opposite the venue, and blue waters of the Bay of Bengal in the background, formed the perfect backdrop for the doctors to chill out. Some of the students performed a flash mob on the Beach Road.

Later, in the afternoon, a literary meet on “Telugu Sahiti Vaibhavam” was organised under the aegis of G. Raghurama Rao. D.V.G. Sankar Rao, anaesthesiologist and poet, writer Bethavolu Ramabrahmam, lyricist Suddhala Ashok Teja and poet Meegada Ramalinga Swamy, participated.

The book “Shata Kavitha Jhari’ was released by E. Pedaveer Raju, noted gastroenterologist.

Interestingly, a good number of alumni of AMC, had carved a niche for themselves in the fields of music, arts and sports. Some of them had used music as a means to provide relaxation to their patients during surgeries, while others do it as a hobby.

T. Radha, former Principal, AMC, sang the invocation song in her mellifluous voice, in presence of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, at the centenary meeting on Saturday. Dr. SNR Naveen, organising secretary of the centenary conference, is an accomplished tabla player, who lends support during weekend music concerts.

The fitting finale for the three-day centenary celebrations was the ‘cultural night’ by acclaimed music composer and singer M.M. Keeravani, lyricist and singer Chandrabose and singer MM Srilekha. The event, scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., is expected to regale the delegates till late in the night.