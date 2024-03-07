Alumni announce donation of ₹3 lakh to Mrs. AVN College

March 07, 2024 07:29 am | Updated 07:29 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Makena Srinivasa Rao, a retired Judge, and his brother Makena Sitharam Patrudu announced a donation of ₹3 lakh to Mrs AVN College on the call given by the college administration to the alumni to contribute generously for the improvement of the 164-year-old college.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao also served as president of the College Students’ Union. On Wednesday, he and his brother handed over a cheque for ₹1 lakh as part of their contribution to the Vice Chairperson and College Correspondent A.V. Adeep Bhanoji Rao.

Principal M. Simhadri Naidu and Alumni Association executive members G. Tyagaraju and N. Nageswara Rao were present.

