Alumaze, an Aluminium Composite Panel manufacturing company, launches its products in Visakhapatnam

June 30, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Alumaze, an Aluminium Composite Panel (ACP) manufacturing company, launched its range of products here on Friday.

Alumaze Managing Director Pawan Hirawat said that they had established the company with an investment of ₹50 crore, for the manufacture of ACP sheets at Ravada village of Bhogapuram in Vizianagaram district. The construction was completed in a record time of eight months and manufacturing commenced recently.

He said that the panels have become very popular, of late, in the construction of buildings and also for putting up signboards. The eco-friendly panels, which have replaced wood, were also being extensively used in interior decorations. He said that the demand for aluminum panels would go up further in future.

Mr. Pawan said that though it was originally planned to establish the company in Hyderabad, the friendly-industrial policies of the Andhra Pradesh government have attracted them to North Andhra. The single window clearances had helped in completion of the construction in eight months time, and production commenced on June 25. The plant provides direct employment to around 100 local people, and over 300 others indirectly.

The present production capacity of 15 lakh sft, a month, would be doubled in six months. Replying to a query, he said that the raw material would be imported from China.

Vasupalli Janakiram, who was dealing with trade in ACP boards in the past, recalled the problems in importing them from Haryana as there were no ACP board manufacturers in South India.

Govind International founder Nikhil Chaudhary also spoke.

