Alluri Sitharama Raju district police organise meeting with surrendered Maoists and their family members

April 12, 2024 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - PADERU

The Hindu Bureau

Officials from the Alluri Sitharama Raju district police have organised a programme - ‘Aatmeeya Sammelanam’ with the surrendered Maoists and their family members at Paderu on Friday. Superintendent of Police Tuhin Sinha attended the programme as the chief guest.

As many as 86 former Maoists from Pedabayalu, Korukonda and Galikonda areas, which the Maoist party once considered its stronghold, participated in this programme and shared their experience after leaving the party and leading a normal life. The former rebels expressed their satisfaction for the rehabilitation measures being provided by the government and the support extended by the police.

Mr. Tuhin Sinha said that the programme was organised to instil confidence and give direction to the former Maoists. He said that the Maoists have been manipulating the illiterate tribals, preying on their innocence and shaping them into anti-government forces. He also said that the surrendered Maoists should lead a good life in the society by utilising all the rehabilitation facilities provided by the government. He also urged them to cooperate for the smooth conduct of elections by extending their support to the government and police officers.

