Alluri Sitharama Raju district officials plan to develop tourism amenities at Dallapalli

The Alluri Sitharama Raju district administration is mulling to develop tourism amenities at Dallapalli, a scenic valley which is about 17 km from Paderu mandal headquarters.

District Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar has visited Dallapalli, while inspecting the ongoing road works between ‘Amma Vari Padalu’ point and Dallapalli. He said that the works were taken up, as the earlier road width was small and could lead to accidents. He said that the road extension works will benefit tourists visiting the village. He visited the view point at the valley

Mr. Dinesh Kumar said that they would try to provide homestay facilities for the tourists at Dallapalli. He said that they would also try to arrange adventure tourism activities like paragliding and trekking to boost tourism.

He said that on the lines of Vanjangi, a dedicated body should be formed to monitor tourism activities and involve the local tribals.

The District Collector inspected the BT road work undertaken from Vantadipalli to Burugu Chatta, and from Sappiputtu to Naringapadu. He said that the road will benefit 1,200 people of PVTG villages like Allivaram, Ranambadi, Sappiputtu, Boorugchatta and Vantadipalli.

Earlier, Mr. Dinesh Kumar inauguarated the renovated school building at Kotlaguruvu in Paderu mandal along with MLA Visweswara Raju. He also had mid-day meal with the students and enquired about the quality of the food with them.