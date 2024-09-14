Alluri Sitharama Raju district authorities estimate the loss incurred due to recent flash floods and landslides

Following instructions from the Tribal Welfare Minister G. Sandhya Rani, the Alluri Sitharama Raju district authorities have estimated the losses faced in the recent flash floods and landslides due to heavy rain and prepared a report.

As per the officials, 140 villages in 22 mandals were affected due to the rains, of which 113 villages were inundated. Five persons have lost their lives. Crops in 2,774 hectares of agricultural land valued at around ₹2.41 crore and around 80 acres of horticultural land was damaged due to the floods.

The authorities have also enumerated that 341 houses have been damaged in the calamity and they estimate that the worth of the property is about ₹58 lakh. They mostly includes kutcha houses. Nearly 270 cattle which include poultry and sheep lost lives.

The officials also stated that due to the rains following floods, about 90 km of roads were damaged and 59 bridges/culverts were swept away. Water from various streams flowed over 37 culverts, as per the report.

The report also suggests that 2,914 persons from various villages were evacuated and shifted to relief camps. As many as 153 medical camps were opened for the people.

The electricity department has also estimated a loss of around ₹30 lakh, as around eighty 11 KV poles and a few others were damaged.

Road between Chintapalli and Sileru connecting Odisha was damaged due to landslides at multiple places. The R&B authorities as well as NH are working on it to clear the route at the earliest. Similarly, Darakonda ghat road and several view points were also damaged in the district.

Team of ITDA officials have also visited Chatrapalli village in GK Veedhi mandal which was hit by landslide killing one and injuring four persons and collected the report over losses incurred.

