Alluri Sitharam Raju district police start free bus service for tribals

February 10, 2024 08:19 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - PADERU

Alluri Sitharama Raju district police have started a free bus service for tribals at Yetapaka here on Friday. The bus shuttles from Chinturu to Alligudem via Edugurallapalli every morning and evening, as per the police.

The facility was started following the instructions from Superintendent of Police Tuhin Sinha. Additional SP (Operations), Rampachodavaram, K. V. Maheswara Reddy, and ASP, Chinturu, Rahul Meena, flagged off the bus service. Inspector of Chinturu police station M. Gajendra Kumar, Sub-Inspector D. Srinivas and others were present. They said that the bus facility will be very beneficial to the tribals residing in Chinturu and Rampachodavaram sub-divisions.

According to the police, the main reason to start the bus service was the hardships being faced by the tribals in commuting and frequent accidents involving auto-rickshaws. The tribals have been facing severe inconvenience for many years due to lack of proper public transport. Apart from the locals, people from Guttikoya from border area of Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, who generally visit shandies at Edugurallaplli and Chinturu, will also be benefited.