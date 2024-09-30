Alluri district constable, home guards assaulted by ice cream vendor in Visakhapatnam

A constable and two home guards from Alluri Sitamaraju district were allegedly beaten up by some people including an ice-cream vendor near the Visakhapatnam beach road, here on Sunday (September 29, 2024) night.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to police, the policemen came to the city on their tour to attend a village festival in the MVP colony area. On Sunday night they went to the beach. The incident took place when the three police department personnel reportedly objected to selling ice cream above the Maximum Retail Price (MRP). The vendor then allegedly had an altercation with the police personnel and brought his men to beat them up.

On the other hand, the families of the accused said that the argument was due to the misbehavior of the police.

Speaking to The Hindu, a senior police official confirmed, “An ASR district constable and two home guards were injured in the clash. Three town police are pursuing the matter.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.