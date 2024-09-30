ADVERTISEMENT

Alluri district constable, home guards assaulted by ice cream vendor in Visakhapatnam

Published - September 30, 2024 01:02 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The incident took place when the three police department personnel reportedly objected to selling ice cream above the Maximum Retail Price

V. Kamalakara Rao

A constable and two home guards from Alluri Sitamaraju district were allegedly beaten up by some people including an ice-cream vendor near the Visakhapatnam beach road, here on Sunday (September 29, 2024) night.

According to police, the policemen came to the city on their tour to attend a village festival in the MVP colony area. On Sunday night they went to the beach. The incident took place when the three police department personnel reportedly objected to selling ice cream above the Maximum Retail Price (MRP). The vendor then allegedly had an altercation with the police personnel and brought his men to beat them up.

On the other hand, the families of the accused said that the argument was due to the misbehavior of the police.

Speaking to The Hindu, a senior police official confirmed, “An ASR district constable and two home guards were injured in the clash. Three town police are pursuing the matter.”

