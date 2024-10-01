GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Allow Naval Dockyard employees to use two gates as the bridge is under repair, Visakhapatnam West MLA urges officials

Published - October 01, 2024 08:05 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Visakhapatnam West MLA P.G.V.R. Naidu inspecting the bridge, near Dockyard, which was closed for repair, in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

Visakhapatnam West MLA P.G.V.R. Naidu inspecting the bridge, near Dockyard, which was closed for repair, in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Visakhapatnam West MLA P.G.V.R. Naidu (Ganababu) has suggested to the officials of Naval Dockyard to allow the Dockyard employees through the Meghadri Gate, near the SBC (Ship Building Centre) and through the Vijayanagar Gate as the Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Bridge was under repair.

Thousands of employees travel on the bridge to reach Naval Dockyard everyday. Due to the closure of the bridge for repairs, they were being forced to take a turnaround and travel an additional 13 km via Meghadripeta, Ashoka Park and Sheela Nagar to reach Krishna Gate. Accidents were occurring on the circuitous route and one employee had died recently, he said.

On the plea of the employees, the MLA inspected the area on Tuesday and suggested to the Dockyard officials to allow the use of Meghadri Gate and the Vijayanagar Gate as a temporary measure, pending repair of the bridge.

