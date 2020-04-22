Visakhapatnam

Allot land for ESI hospital, BMS urges State govt.

‘Centre is keen start the construction’

Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) has urged the State government to immediately allot 10.25 acres adjoining the already sanctioned 8.5 acres for construction of ESI hospital at Sheilanagar.

BMS national vice-president Malla Jagadiswara Rao told The Hindu on Wednesday that the ESI Corporation had already cleared the proposal for building a 500-bed hospital-medical college in the city.

“The work on the project could not start as the State government has not handed over adjoining land of 10.25 acres to facilitate construction of a super-speciality hospital,” he said.

He said a 100-bed ESI hospital was now functioning at a rented building at Arilova and another had been taken on hire for operating as a dispensary at Parawada.

Mr. Rao said the Union government was keen to start construction of the ESI hospital in the city to make it a model health care facility in the State for the workers. The work would start once the adjoining land was handed over to ESI Corporation.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 22, 2020 10:35:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/allot-land-for-esi-hospital-bms-urges-state-govt/article31409416.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY