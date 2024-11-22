ADVERTISEMENT

Allot house sites for TTD staff at Alipiri : Chinta Mohan

Updated - November 22, 2024 09:48 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leader Chinta Mohan staging a dharna in Tirupati on Friday.

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Chinta Mohan on Friday urged Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to allocate residential sites for the archakas and employees of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) in the localities of Alipiri and Peruru in Tirupati. He called for the immediate retraction of the proposal to designate sites in the forested area near Puttur in Tirupati district.

During a press conference following a protest in support of this demand in front of the TTD Administration Building, Dr. Chinta Mohan expressed his concerns regarding the perceived neglect of TTD archakas and employees by Mr. Naidu and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Dr. Chinta Mohan highlighted the selfless dedication of TTD employees, who provide continuous service to devotees, thereby contributing to the global recognition and esteemed reputation of TTD.

The Congress leader expressed the dissatisfaction of TTD employees regarding the decision to allocate house sites in a forested area near Puttur, especially given that the TTD holds possession of more than 500 acres from Alipiri to Peruru locality in Tirupati. Dar. Chinta Mohan warned that should the State government fail to deliver justice to the TTD staff by Sankranti, he would chalk out an action plan to advocate for their legitimate demands.

