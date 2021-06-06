Allocate more anti-fungal injections to Vizag, BJP urges Centre

‘Increase in mucormycosis cases led to a severe shortage of injections in city’

BJP Parliamentary District president Raveendra Medapati has appealed to the Centre to allocate more vials of the anti-fungal Liposomal Amphotericin B and Posaconazole injections to treat the growing number of black fungus cases in Visakhapatnam.

In a letter to Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan on Sunday, Mr. Raveendra while commending the Union government for controlling the second wave of COVID-19 in an effective manner, noted that the increase in mucormycosis cases led to a severe shortage of injections to treat the fungal infection. The city is a hub to meet the health needs of north Andhra and hence more number of the anti-fungal injections should be allocated, he said.