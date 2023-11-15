HamberMenu
Alliance with Jana Sena Party is intact, reiterates GVL

JSP chief Pawan Kalyan’s admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi indicates his support for the BJP’s policies, says the Rajya Sabha MP

November 15, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
The JSP is a valuable partner and will remain so, the Rajya Sabha MP said at a press conference in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

The alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Jana Sena Party (JSP) is intact, and there is no cause for any apprehensions in this matter, BJP MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao said.

“The JSP is a valuable partner of the BJP and will remain so,” the BJP leader said at a press conference here on Wednesday. When reporters drew his attention to the matter of JSP president Pawan Kalyan announcing a joint manifesto with the TDP, Mr. Narasimha Rao said that as far as the BJP was concerned, the JSP was still an ally. “We have entered into an electoral alliance with the JSP in Telangana as well,” Mr. Narasimha Rao said.

“Mr. Pawan Kalyan had shared the dais with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public meeting in Hyderabad recently, and had described Mr. Modi as a role model, whose leadership was essential for the country. This indicates his support to the BJP’s policies,” Mr. Narasimha Rao said, adding that it was up to the BJP’s national leadership to decide on an action plan going forward.

Mr. Narasimha Rao said that the people of Telangana were looking at the BJP as the only alternative to the ‘family rule’ of the BRS. The announcement of the Prime Minister that a person from the BC community would be made the Chief Minister in Telangana has created ripples, and asserted that there was “a strong undercurrent in favour of the BJP”.

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam

