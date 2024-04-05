Alliance parties release seven-point common special manifesto for Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency

April 05, 2024 07:59 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Jana Sena Party (JSP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have released a special seven-point common manifesto for the seven Assembly constituencies under Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency including Visakhapatnam East, West, North, South, Gajuwaka, Bheemunipatnam and S.Kota in Vizianagaram.

The members of the alliance parties led by Visakhapatnam MP candidate from TDP M Sribharat took part in a parliamentary constituency-level meeting at the party office here on Friday.

Announcing the special manifesto, Mr. Sribharat said that the special manifesto was prepared with a slogan, ‘Pottu Gelavali – Palana Marali’ (Alliance should win - government should change). He said that the alliance parties would take steps to protect and ensure that Visakhapatnam Steel Plant is not privatised. He said that they would ensure the operationalisation of the railway zone with Visakhapatnam as headquarters and see that more trains are operated from the region. Steps will also be taken to make Visakhapatnam as IT, tourism and industrial hub to create one lakh jobs. He said that protection of government and private lands will be taken up and also improve the law and order.

Mr. Sribharat said that with the usage of new technology, problem port pollution will be addressed. He stated that the alliance would work on completing the Polavaram project to bring in the Godavari water to the city for drinking, irrigation and industrial needs. He said that flyovers, underpasses and foot-over bridges will be constructed in the city keeping in view the increasing traffic.

“There are many issues, but major points were mentioned in the special manifesto which are common to people in the seven constituencies,” said Mr. Sribharat.

Visakhapatnam TDP city president Gandi Babjee reminded that the Centre has always given its share to the State government to implement welfare schemes. However, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy always claimed that he was directly giving money, Mr. Babjee said.

BJP leader Ravindra Medapati said that in the last five years, prime lands in the city had been mortgaged, while crime rate has shot up. He alleged that the YSRCP government has completely failed in prohibiting liquor.

Senior JSP leader Bolisetty Satyanarayana said that the YSRCP government has started a drama over the pension distribution, just to take advantage of the ECI’s decision and defame the alliance parties. He reminded that during last year April, the State Government had distributed pensions on April 3.

MLA candidates P. Vishnu Kumar Raju (North – BJP), Palla Srinivasa Rao (Gajuwaka – TDP) Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu (East – TDP), JSP leaders from various constituencies were present.

