ADVERTISEMENT

Alliance candidate Ganta calls on BJP leaders, seeks support for his success

April 06, 2024 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister and Bheemunipatnam Assembly segment nominee of the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance Ganta Srinivasa Rao called on BJP Parliament district president Raveendra Medapati at the BJP officer on Friday and sought the support of the BJP for his success.

BJP State treasurer M. Nagendra, State leaders SVS Prakash Reddy, BJP Srikakulam district incharge N. Vijayananda Reddy, BJP State RTI Cell convener Vengamamba Srinivasa Babu, KNP Chakravarthy and BJP Bhimili Assembly convener K. Ramanaidu were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US