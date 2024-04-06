Alliance candidate Ganta calls on BJP leaders, seeks support for his success

April 06, 2024 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Former Minister and Bheemunipatnam Assembly segment nominee of the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance Ganta Srinivasa Rao called on BJP Parliament district president Raveendra Medapati at the BJP officer on Friday and sought the support of the BJP for his success.

BJP State treasurer M. Nagendra, State leaders SVS Prakash Reddy, BJP Srikakulam district incharge N. Vijayananda Reddy, BJP State RTI Cell convener Vengamamba Srinivasa Babu, KNP Chakravarthy and BJP Bhimili Assembly convener K. Ramanaidu were present.