GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Alliance candidate Ganta calls on BJP leaders, seeks support for his success

April 06, 2024 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister and Bheemunipatnam Assembly segment nominee of the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance Ganta Srinivasa Rao called on BJP Parliament district president Raveendra Medapati at the BJP officer on Friday and sought the support of the BJP for his success.

BJP State treasurer M. Nagendra, State leaders SVS Prakash Reddy, BJP Srikakulam district incharge N. Vijayananda Reddy, BJP State RTI Cell convener Vengamamba Srinivasa Babu, KNP Chakravarthy and BJP Bhimili Assembly convener K. Ramanaidu were present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.