Alliance Anakapalli Lok Sabha constituency candidate C.M. Ramesh to file nominations on April 24

April 23, 2024 07:28 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - Anakapalli

He exudes confidence on the NDA’s victory both at the Centre and the State

The Hindu Bureau

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will attend the programme, says C.M. Ramesh | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader C.M. Ramesh of the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance on Tuesday said that he will file his nomination from the Anakapalli Lok Sabha seat on Wednesday (April 24). Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will attend the programme, he said. Mr. Ramesh exuded confidence that the NDA government will form the government both at the State and the Centre after the polls, as people are fed up with the YSRCP rule in the State. He said that if he is elected from Anakapalli Lok Sabha constituency, he will provide good governance to people as he had great network in Delhi and could communicate with any of the government authorities at the Centre.

