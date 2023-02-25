ADVERTISEMENT

Alleging police harassment, rowdy-sheeter ends life at Kancharapalem in Visakhapatnam

February 25, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 30-year-old person who had a rowdy-sheet against him at Kancharapalem police station allegedly ended life by hanging himself from the ceiling fan in his residence at Tikkavanipalem area here on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as T. Syam (30).

Before taking the extreme step, the youth had recorded a selfie video in which he had alleged that harassment from the police as the reason. Saying sorry to his family and friends, Syam said that such a situation should not come to any one. He said the police had been deliberately booking cases against him in various ganja cases without his involvement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Kancharapalem police shifted the body to King George Hospital for post-mortem and registered a case.

Following his death, the family members of Syam staged a protest against the police near mortuary of KGH. Raising slogans against the police, the kin demanded strict action against them.

The suicide case had reached the higher officials, who are pursuing the matter.

(In case of suicidal tendencies, people can contact 100)

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US