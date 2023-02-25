Alleging police harassment, rowdy-sheeter ends life at Kancharapalem in Visakhapatnam

February 25, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A 30-year-old person who had a rowdy-sheet against him at Kancharapalem police station allegedly ended life by hanging himself from the ceiling fan in his residence at Tikkavanipalem area here on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as T. Syam (30).

Before taking the extreme step, the youth had recorded a selfie video in which he had alleged that harassment from the police as the reason. Saying sorry to his family and friends, Syam said that such a situation should not come to any one. He said the police had been deliberately booking cases against him in various ganja cases without his involvement.

The Kancharapalem police shifted the body to King George Hospital for post-mortem and registered a case.

Following his death, the family members of Syam staged a protest against the police near mortuary of KGH. Raising slogans against the police, the kin demanded strict action against them.

The suicide case had reached the higher officials, who are pursuing the matter.

(In case of suicidal tendencies, people can contact 100)