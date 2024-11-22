ADVERTISEMENT

Alleged gangrape of law student: protests staged in Visakhapatnam

Published - November 22, 2024 08:14 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Mahila Chethana staging a protest in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Protests were staged by various organisations condemning the recent alleged gangrape case of law student, in the city on Friday.

Bar Association members taking out a rally in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Women’s organisation, Mahila Chetana, with the support of locals, staged a protest near Gandhi Statue at the GVMC building here on Friday. The members raised slogans condemning the incident and demanding strict action against the culprits.

Law student ‘gangraped’ in Vizag; four held

K. Padma, member of Mahila Chethana, said that it was very heinous to see a 21-year-old woman allegedly gangraped by several youth. The youth allegedly took videos of the girl and harassed her, she said. The city police should take strict action against the culprits and steps must be ensured such incidents do not recur.

Bar Association members taking out a rally in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: V RAJU

Meanwhile, members of Visakhapatnam Bar Association too staged a protest, demanding strict action against the accused in the case.

