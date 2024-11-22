Alleged gangrape of law student: protests staged in Visakhapatnam

Protests were staged by various organisations condemning the recent alleged gangrape case of law student, in the city on Friday.

Women’s organisation, Mahila Chetana, with the support of locals, staged a protest near Gandhi Statue at the GVMC building here on Friday. The members raised slogans condemning the incident and demanding strict action against the culprits.

K. Padma, member of Mahila Chethana, said that it was very heinous to see a 21-year-old woman allegedly gangraped by several youth. The youth allegedly took videos of the girl and harassed her, she said. The city police should take strict action against the culprits and steps must be ensured such incidents do not recur.

Meanwhile, members of Visakhapatnam Bar Association too staged a protest, demanding strict action against the accused in the case.