Alleged gangrape of 17-year-old girl sparks outrage in Visakhapatnam

January 02, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Members of the Opposition parties, various women and Dalit organisations staged demonstrations to express their resentment at the alleged gangrape of a 17-year-old girl under the IV town police station limits in the city.

While TDP Mahila wing president V. Anitha alleged negligence of the city police in taking up the case immediately after receiving the complaint, the members of Jana Sena Party (JSP) alleged that due to the YSR Congress Party’s (YSRCP) inefficiency in handling law and Order, and crime against women, Visakhapatnam which was once a peaceful city has seen a rise in crimes.

Addressing a press conference at Visakha Public Library, JSP Political Affairs Committee (PAC) member Kona Tata Rao, along with JSP floor leader B. Vasantha Lakshmi, alleged that since the formation of YSRCP government, Visakhapatnam has reported as many as 42 rape cases. While the city reported over 1,300 cases of crime against women and children, the State has reported over 25,000 cases, he said, adding that the numbers clearly show the State government’s failure. He asked the city police to focus on the crime rate and added that the ganja and drug menace has increased in Visakhapatnam.

ADVERTISEMENT

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed his displeasure over the incident on January 1.

Members of Mahila Chethana, an NGO working for the safety of women, and several Dalit organisations staged protests demanding strict action against those involved in the case.

K. Padma of Mahila Chethana alleged negligence of the police in handling the missing cases. “Had the police tracked the mobile phone of the girl after receiving the missing complaint, such incident might have not occurred,” she said.

Accused remanded

Meanwhile, 11 persons who were arrested in the alleged gangrape case of a 17-year-old girl were sent to 14-day remand by the court here on Tuesday. The police have intensified search for the remaining two accused in the case.

The minor girl was allegedly lured by a youth in the name of love and raped her.

Later some of his friends had also allegedly sweet-talked her and then allegedly raped her at various lodges in the city. This happened over a period of some weeks.

The minor girl, a native of Odisha, had come to Visakhapatnam about 10 months ago. While her father works as a watchman in an apartment, the girl works as a servant maid. The issue came to light when the girl’s parents lodged a missing complaint on December 18. On December 25, the girl was traced in Odisha along with a youth by the police.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.