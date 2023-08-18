Allay apprehensions of people on fortified rice, Visakhapatnam Joint Collector tells offiicials

August 18, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - VISAHAPATNAM

Joint Collector K.S. Viswanathan has called upon the officials concerned to allay the apprehensions of people on the consumption of fortified rice and create awareness among them on its benefits, including immense nutritional value.

The Joint Collector participated as the chief guest at a cookery contest, organised by the Civil Supplies Department, at the FCI Godowns at Marripalem here on Friday evening.

In all, 100 women, 50 each from the ICDS and SHGs, participated in the contest. The anganwadi teachers and DWCRA members prepared 50 varieties of dishes with fortified PDS rice.

Mr. Viswanathan tasted some of the dishes and interacted with the women representatives of ICDS and SHGs. He explained that consumption of fortified rice could prove to be a solution to many health issues as it was fortified with Zinc, B 12 and Iron.

YSRCP North Constituency in charge K.K. Raju called upon the people to benefit from the fortified rice being supplied by the government through the PDS.

District Supply Officer G. Suryaprakasa Rao, Civil Supplies Corporation District Manager I. Rajeswari, District Coordinator of Grama Ward Secretariats Poornima Devi and Assistant Director of Disabled Welfare Madhavi were among those who participated.

