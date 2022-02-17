All-women Army team to participate in PFR and Milan in Vizag

Seven-member team reaches the city after covering 330 miles in 54 hours

The 'All-Women Army Expedition' that was flagged off from Chennai reached Visakhapatnam on Thursday evening.

The seven-member team of Army officers embarked on a unique, the first of its kind in the history of the Indian Army, reached the city on a 44-foot-long Bavaria class boat. The expedition led by Major Mukta and organised under the supervision of the EME Sailing Association was flagged off from Chennai on February 15 and it covered a 330 miles to reach Visakhapatnam after an adventurous journey of 54 hours.

Meanwhile, the naval release made the official announcement about hosting the PFR and Milan-2022. A release said that on February 21, the President of India will review the two fleet of the Navy, Coast Guard, SCI and MoES comprising 60 ships manned by over 10,000 personnel.

Programmes lined up

Embarked on INS Sumitra, the designated Presidential Yacht, the President will sail through a formation of 44 ships symmetrically anchored off Visakhapatnam coast .

Additionally, a 55 naval aircraft flypast, submarine and ship formation steam past, water para jumps by the elite Marine Commandos, search and rescue demonstration at sea, aerobatics by Hawk aircraft and a parade of sailboats including the famous Mhadei will be showcased.

During the President's Fleet Review, a specially designed first day cover and a commemorative stamp will be released by the President. Devusinh J Chauhan, Minister of State for Communication, will also grace the occasion.

With the theme ‘Building Bridges Of Friendship across the oceans with Camaraderie, Cohesion and Collaboration’, the ENC will host the multinational naval exercise MILAN-22 from February 25 to March 4.

More than 45 countries have been invited to this event with an aim of fostering mutual understanding, cooperation and interoperability. Foreign participation will include more than 15 foreign warships and aircraft, 11 Chiefs of Navies and Coast Guard and over 120 delegates.

International Liaison Officers posted at Information Fusion Centre – Indian Ocean Region (IFCIOR), more than 30 DAs, NAs, over 2000 naval personnel embarked on foreign warships and aircraft, will also participate. The international city parade will see participation of 35-odd contingents, a multi-dimensional operation demonstration and flypast. More than 4 lakh people are expected to watch the ‘Ops Demo’ and city parade, said an ENC release.