All steps taken to check spread of infection: DRM

Divisional Railway Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava has said that adequate care is being taken by the railways to prevent the spread of coronavirus through passengers, who are travelling by special trains and also railway personnel, who are working in the frontline.
Addressing a virtual media conference here on Wednesday, the DRM said that an automatic video thermal scanner with artificial intelligence has been installed at the entry of Visakhapatnam Railway Station. The scanner could screen 30 passengers at a time apart from a keeping a record of the passengers for future reference.
‘₹1,000-crore loss’
He said that Waltair Division had incurred a loss of ₹1,000 crore in both freight and passenger sectors due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdown. He said that all ongoing works were in progress despite the lockdown. The movement of regular trains could be expected only after COVID-19 was fully under control.
Earlier, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager G. Suneel Kumar gave a power point presentation on various safety works, developmental activities, freight transport, incentives, and other initiatives taken by the division during the lockdown period. The loss incurred in goods traffic was due to industrial slowdown and shortage of workforce due to the pandemic.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath