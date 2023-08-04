HamberMenu
All set to launch cruise-cum-cargo terminal in Vizag: MoS Ajay Bhatt

August 04, 2023 06:38 am | Updated 06:38 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Outer harbour at Visakhapatnam.

Outer harbour at Visakhapatnam. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

Union Minister of State for Tourism Ajay Bhatt said that the works for the cruise-cum-cargo terminal at the outer harbour in the city are completed, and the project is ready for inauguration. He added that the Central government is also conducting a survey to launch seaplane services here. He revealed the information in response to the questions posed by MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy in Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

The Union Minister also said that the cruise-cum-cargo berth costs around ₹77 crore. He said that the Tourism Ministry is bearing 50% of the cost while the rest is being given by the Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT). He added that the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) gave the No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the project in July 2021.

The COVID-19 pandemic was the reason for the delay in commencing the operations, which was originally to begin in April.

